Police investigating armed robbery at Midwest City dispensary

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Midwest City dispensary.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Midwest City Police Department were called to a robbery at a dispensary near S.E. 15th and Air Depot.

Surveillance cameras captured a man in all black running into Herb-N-Fire with a gun in his hand.

The store’s owner told News 4 that there were three suspects in all, and says all of them were carrying guns.

The alleged thieves got away with cash and marijuana.

“It makes me sick that someone wants to do this so close to Christmas and take away from somebody that`s trying to help other people,” said Cody Wiley, the owner of Herb-N-Fire.

The owner says it was difficult for him to give a clear description of the suspects because all of their faces were covered.

If you have any information on the crime, call Midwest City police.