Sen. Elizabeth Warren holds town hall in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a town hall at Northwest Classen High School. The presidential candidate was back in her high school gym to talk about issues like ending corruption and giving more power to the people.

"Big structural change starts with rooting out corruption in Washington," Warren said. "We need to put more power in the hands of workers, make it easier to join a union."

Some people waited in line three hours before doors opened.

"We wanted to get close and be able to actually see her up front," Emily Hileman said.

Supporters say they care about a wide range of issues, including healthcare, Social Security, and LGBT rights.

"Since the 2016 election, personally I feel like I can't really say anything, especially in Oklahoma, so to actually be able to openly say how you feel, even if people agree with it or not, is a big thing for me," Hileman said.

Warren's visit comes after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visited Oklahoma three months ago, speaking on similar social issues.

"If we can give tax break to billionaires, if we can bail out the crooks on Wall Street, we most certainly can cancel all student debt," Sanders said in September.

Protesters gathered outside Warren's town hall to show their opposition.

"We are here to protest the fact that Warren thinks that she has what it takes, and she has actually been telling lies. She thinks that she's Pocahontas. She thinks that she has a lot to give. I'm sorry, but if you’re willing to lie about your heritage, what else are you willing to lie about?" Elizabeth Reeve said.

Trump Victory spokesperson Samantha Cotten released this statement about Warren's visit: "Elizabeth Warren has repeatedly mislead voters about her past and continues to mislead voters on her radical plans to raise taxes on middle-class families and kill hundreds of thousands of oil and gas jobs in Oklahoma. Sooners know President Trump is fighting for them with his America First policies and they will reject Warren’s harmful policies."