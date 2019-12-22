× Thunder Come Back To Beat Clippers, Have Winning Record For First Time This Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder own a winning record for the first time all season after they came back from being down as many as 18 to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112.

The Thunder made six straight shots, and went on a 17-5 run during the final three minutes of the game to secure the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led with the Thunder with 32 points, against the team that traded him to Oklahoma City in the off season.

Paul George scored 18 points in his first game back inside Chesapeake Energy Arena after requesting a trade from the Thunder to the Clippers in the off season.

George received cheers from fans when he was introduced as a starter before the game, and then took time to visit with Thunder players and owner Clay Bennett after the game.

The Thunder have now won four straight games, and five straight home games.

OKC’s next game is on Thursday, December 26, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.