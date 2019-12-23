Canadian County deputies save two females from toxic fumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A 911 call led deputies to a Canadian County home in late November where they made a shocking discovery.

“Got a call on a welfare check on two females who were painting an abandoned house,” Tony Dorman, a deputy for the Canadian County Sheriff`s Office, said.

It had been three hours since a mother heard from her daughter and granddaughter.

Sgt. Austin Albrecht and Deputy Tony Dorman went to investigate. When no one answered the door, they went in.

"Off of the bathroom was a closet and when you stepped in the closet, the fumes got real strong,” Deputy Dorman said.

The strong odor of paint took the deputies breath away.

They continued to search, but there were no signs of anyone in the home until they checked the cellar.

“As soon as I got to the threshold of the doors, I saw two females lying unconscious, real shallow breaths,” Deputy Dorman said.

The females were turning blue and their eyes were open with a glazed look.

“They did look lifeless,” Sgt. Austin Albrecht said.

The fumes were overpowering. It took deputies multiple attempts to get the women out of the house.

Paramedics say the victims were found just in time; officials say a few more minutes in fumes and they probably would have died.

The mother and daughter are doing alright, even posting on social media saying how grateful they are for Sgt. Albrecht and Deputy Dorman.

“It's definitely the moments you live for when you do get a thank you in this job,” Dorman said.

“There could have been a father widowed with a 6-year-old son to raise. It`s very tough to think about if that did happen,” Albrecht said.

An almost tragedy is now a heroic story to tell by these two men just doing their job.

Deputies believe poor ventilation along with the toxic paint fumes caused the two to pass out.