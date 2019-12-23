OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Monday bank robbery.

According to the FBI at approximately 10:15 a.m. the suspect entered the Credit Union One located on N. Lincoln Blvd and demanded money from bank employees.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and he left on a bicycle heading north.

No one was injured and no weapon was seen during the robbery.

The suspect is described as an African American male in his mid-30s weighing around 220 pounds.

He is about 6’2 with salt-and-pepper gray hair, sideburns, brown eyes, and was wearing all dark clothing.

The suspect was seen riding a silver BMX bicycle with black spoke rims.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or OKC Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.