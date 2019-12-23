Dense fog causing issues for drivers across the metro

City leaders celebrate start of Hanukkah with lighting of the menorah

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Millions around the world marked the start of Hanukkah this weekend, including several organizations in the metro.

Officials began the eight-night ‘Festival of Lights’ in Norman on Sunday.

During the event, a menorah was lit at a shop on Main Street as musicians played traditional songs.

In Oklahoma City, leaders attended the annual lighting of the menorah in Bricktown.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and U.S. Sen. James Lankford were in attendance.

The final night of Hanukkah will be Dec. 30.

