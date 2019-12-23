Closed hospital seeing new life with urgent care

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Pauls Valley are taking a much-needed first step toward new medical services at the beleaguered Pauls Valley Hospital building.

The hospital closed down in October. Since then, residents have been forced to seek medical treatment out-of-town.

Now, Southern Plains Medical Group is opening up an urgent care and diagnostics center in the old hospital’s emergency room.

The CEO says the center will be staffed to treat the vast majority of illnesses and will be open in January.

The nearest full-service hospitals to Pauls Valley are in Arbuckle and Purcell.