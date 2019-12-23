Cowboys excited for matchup against former Big 12 foe

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) – In just a few days, the Cowboys will face off against a former Big 12 rival in the Texas Bowl.

Players and coaches with the Oklahoma State University have already arrived in Houston for the Texas Bowl.

“Well, I think we bring an excited team to play in the game. I think in bowl games, if your team’s excited about playing, you play good. If not, teams don’t play very good and we’ve been very fortunate. We’ve got a great culture, we’ve got good quality young men, and they’re excited about playing in the game,” said OSU head coach Mike Gundy.

Practice is underway, and the players say they are ready for their matchup with Texas A&M.

“Like Coach Gundy said, we’re gonna approach this week very seriously. We’re here to play a game and we all know that so we’re excited and ready to get to work,” said Dillon Stoner, a wide receiver for OSU.

This will be the first time the two teams have played each other since the Aggies left the Big 12 in 2012.

“Just looking forward to a different atmosphere to be in, play against an SEC school, and really just get the job done on the defensive line,” said OSU defensive tackle Cameron Murray.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 5:45 p.m.