Crooks steal tools and bombing victim’s keepsakes from local storage unit

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Customers at a Logan County storage facility are raising security questions after a series of break-ins.

When Melissa Canales left almost everything she owned inside a Guthrie storage unit, she thought it would all be safe.

“The way that they did this was so sneaky,” she said.

Instead, a group of creative crooks made their way inside her unit by renting the one next door.

“Rented A4 and cut holes in A3 and A5 and crawled through the top and pulled our stuff up over those walls,” she said.

One by one, the thieves hoisted away hundreds of personal belongings making off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of priceless pieces.

“I never thought in a million years someone would want my memorabilia,” she said.

Among the items taken were keepsakes of her late mother Kathy Finley, who died April 19, 1995, inside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

“The thought that somebody could actually take from you, and take that kind of stuff, it is just heartbreaking,” she said.

Another big blow, a literal wrench in her plans.

“Several drills, impacts, tools. Ladders, tables, all of it gone.”

The thieves took the tools Melissa was going to use to build an animal grooming facility. Some of them engraved with little happy faces. Now, those faces may be a possible clue for pawn shop owners or buyers.

Melissa tells News 4 the crooks used bogus information to rent the unit next door. The property also was not equipped with security cameras, making it hard to prove who the culprit could be. “Be cautious. Watch your stuff.”

Melissa says she will move her stuff out of the storage unit.

If you have any information on who may have done this, or if you see any of these tools being pawned off, call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.