Dispensary employee held at gunpoint with assault rifle and handcuffed during robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Police are looking for a man who used an AR-15 and fuzzy, red handcuffs to rob a metro dispensary.

“I thought I was going to lose my life or something,” Derek Henderson said.

But a man dressed in all black holding an assault rifle had other plans at the Woke Wellness Dispensary near Northwest 122nd and Rockwell.

“It was scary,” Henderson said.

The hold-up happened late Sunday night. Derek Henderson was getting ready to close up shop when a man busted through the door.

Seconds later, Henderson was staring down the barrel of a gun.

“I thought it was a fake gun like an air soft gun, so I was like are you really going to do this with an air soft gun?” Henderson said.

But he would soon find out it wasn’t fake and it was loaded.

Surveillance video showed the man answering Henderson’s question with the pull of a trigger, pointing the AR-15 inches from his head firing a single shot.

The bullet went straight through the dry wall into the restaurant next door.

“So, I was like this is real,” Henderson said. “I got on the ground and he put handcuffs on me.”

Police say they were red fuzzy ones, as the man holds Henderson’s face to the cement.

“He was talking me through it,” Henderson said. “He was like I am glad you are cooperating. I’m not robbing you.”

He wasn’t robbing Henderson. Instead, he was after the inventory.

The robber took $30,000 worth of high grade marijuana, clearing the shelves and emptying the back refrigerator.

The suspect dumped all of the stolen items into boxes and a gym bag before slipping out the back door.

“It was pretty crazy,” Henderson said.

The robber got a head start before Henderson finally broke through the handcuffs and grabbed his phone to call 911.

Less than 24 hours later, it’s back to business for Henderson.

Henderson just hoping his quick thinking and the security footage will help find the man who got away.

“I couldn’t see his face or anything but I heard his voice,” Henderson said. “Everything was covered.”