Good Samaritan helps man who was stabbed, carjacked 

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — A man is recovering after allegedly being stabbed several times and carjacked by his passenger right behind El Reno High School.

"Kind of a scene you only see in movies," Michael Vega told News 4.

Vega said he encountered that 'movie-like' scene on Friday in El Reno at Bickford and Watts, right behind El Reno High School.

"I pulled up to a four-way stop by the high school and a gentleman starts waving me in," Vega said. "I hop out and come to my surprise, the gentleman is [beaten] up and stabbed."

Vega said he jumped out of his car and started applying pressure to the victim's wounds, while another passerby called 911.

"His eye was swollen shut, his shirt was torn," Said Vega. "The wound under his arm, when he lifted it up, it looked like a waterfall. It kind of caught me off guard and shocked me."

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim identified his attacker as Vance Wagner, his passenger.

The victim told police Wagner stabbed him six times and then took his vehicle.

"Officers located the vehicle a couple hours later," Chief Ken Brown, with the El Reno Police Department, said.

However, Wagner wasn't inside the vehicle.

"Wagner had previously worked at a local pizza place here in town. We checked that area, weren't able to locate him," Brown said.

However, they found him at that restaurant the next day and took him into custody.

According to police, the victim was released from the hospital on Monday and is doing alright.

"I did what I think anybody would have done and assessed the situation and helped the man as calmly as I could," Vega said.

Wagner was booked into the Canadian County Jail on several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.