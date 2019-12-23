Little nails causing big problems for residents in southwest OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - It's always frustrating when you hit a nail in the road and get a flat tire, but residents in one metro neighborhood says it is a problem that has been plaguing them for months.

Since April, residents of The Legacy, located near S.W. 134th and May, say they have been battling nails in the roadway.

"Probably once a week or so somebody picks up a handful of nails. I picked up at least 100 nails on the corner of 137th and Drexel," said Kirk Maynord.

The Legacy resident is not alone.

"People continue to find them. People on their morning walk, they will find nails at those entrances," said Maynord.

On the Legacy neighborhood app, the posts complaining about nails are everywhere since April. Nails of all shapes and sizes have been found, and some drivers have even stumbled upon screws. In fact, News 4 found some Monday morning.

"There's one right here, there is a nail right here. It's been an ongoing thing. I have two new tires on my vehicle due to punctures on the sidewalls from the nails," said Legacy resident Dale Blotzer.

The flat tires are not the only concern.

"It’s a safety risk. What if you are on the interstate and you have a blow out? This could be a dangerous type thing," said Maynord.

"They find them in front of their driveways, sitting up like it was going to be intentional to get a flat tire. Why would somebody want to do that to so many people intentionally and hurt their tires? " said Blotzer.

Residents say they have contacted police about the problem.

"There is really nothing they can do without any evidence, without pictures of the automobile," said Maynord.

Some residents say the best way to catch the culprits is to put security cameras in the trees around the main entrance.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Oklahoma City Police Department.