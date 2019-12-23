Local organizations awarded grants to help with meals programs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local organizations are working to make sure that area seniors have enough food to eat thanks to a new grant.
Organizers say one in 12 area seniors live in poverty with nearly 16,000 lacking access to the food they need for an active, healthy life.
The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is providing $60,200 in grant money this winter to more than 50 area churches and organizations at the heart of Central Oklahoma’s mobile meals effort.
“When we think of hunger, we generally think of people in faraway lands. But drive down any street in Oklahoma City, and you’re likely to pass the home of a senior – probably several seniors – receiving home-delivered meals,” said Chris Lambert, director of Meals on Wheels of Oklahoma City.
Meals on Wheels of Oklahoma City is expanding its coordination efforts to serve more people and more neighborhoods.
Volunteers with area churches and organizations provide nutritious meals, wellness checks, and meaningful contact to more than 1,900 homebound Central Oklahoma seniors who are unable to prepare their own meals.
“Meals on Wheels is not available in some areas of Oklahoma City,” he said. “There’s just so much need and some people don’t even know we’re here. Meanwhile, none of these churches receive state or federal funding for the meals they prepare. It’s the continued generosity of organizations like Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its donors that allows them to keep serving our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Since 2008, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $400,000 in support of the Central Oklahoma mobile meals program.
“The well-being of our senior citizens has deservedly become an increased focus for a lot of our donor-directed grants,” said Nancy B. Anthony, Oklahoma City Community Foundation president. “To round out our 50th anniversary year, we have again partnered with more than 50 churches and Meals on Wheels organizations to help ensure no senior in this community will go hungry this winter.”
To help serve this need, the community foundation has awarded grants to the following churches and organizations that home-deliver meals throughout Central Oklahoma:
- All Souls’ Episcopal Church
- Britton Road Church of Christ
- Calvin Church Friends
- Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
- Choctaw First United Methodist Church
- Church of the Living God
- Church of the Living God Ministries
- Church of the Savior
- Church of the Servant
- Concordia Life Care Community
- Cornerstone United Methodist Church
- Countryside Baptist Church
- Crossings Community Church
- Crown Heights Christian Church
- Crown Heights United Methodist Church
- Edmond Mobile Meals
- Emmanuel Baptist Church
- Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church
- Episcopal Church of the Resurrection
- First Baptist Church of Bethany
- First Baptist Church of Choctaw
- First Baptist Church of Hicks Addition
- First Presbyterian Church
- Greater Cleaves Memorial Church
- Greater New Bethlehem Temple
- Israel Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church
- Mayflower Congregational Church
- Meals on Wheels of Norman
- Meals on Wheels of Oklahoma City
- Messiah Lutheran Church
- Metropolitan Bible Church
- Mosaic United Methodist Church
- New Covenant Christian Church
- Nicoma Park Christian Church
- Northeast Church of Christ
- Oakcrest Church of Christ
- South Lindsay Baptist Church
- Southern Hills United Methodist Church
- Spencer United Methodist Church
- St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
- St. Eugene’s Catholic Church
- St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
- St. James Baptist Church
- St. James the Greater Catholic Church
- St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church
- St. Luke Baptist Church
- St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
- St. Mary’s Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church
- St. Mathews United Methodist Church
- St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral
- Trinity Church of the Nazarene
- Village United Methodist Church
- Wesley United Methodist Church
- Western Oaks Christian Church
- Westminster Presbyterian Church.