Local organizations awarded grants to help with meals programs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local organizations are working to make sure that area seniors have enough food to eat thanks to a new grant.

Organizers say one in 12 area seniors live in poverty with nearly 16,000 lacking access to the food they need for an active, healthy life.

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is providing $60,200 in grant money this winter to more than 50 area churches and organizations at the heart of Central Oklahoma’s mobile meals effort.

“When we think of hunger, we generally think of people in faraway lands. But drive down any street in Oklahoma City, and you’re likely to pass the home of a senior – probably several seniors – receiving home-delivered meals,” said Chris Lambert, director of Meals on Wheels of Oklahoma City.

Meals on Wheels of Oklahoma City is expanding its coordination efforts to serve more people and more neighborhoods.

Volunteers with area churches and organizations provide nutritious meals, wellness checks, and meaningful contact to more than 1,900 homebound Central Oklahoma seniors who are unable to prepare their own meals.

“Meals on Wheels is not available in some areas of Oklahoma City,” he said. “There’s just so much need and some people don’t even know we’re here. Meanwhile, none of these churches receive state or federal funding for the meals they prepare. It’s the continued generosity of organizations like Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its donors that allows them to keep serving our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Since 2008, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $400,000 in support of the Central Oklahoma mobile meals program.

“The well-being of our senior citizens has deservedly become an increased focus for a lot of our donor-directed grants,” said Nancy B. Anthony, Oklahoma City Community Foundation president. “To round out our 50th anniversary year, we have again partnered with more than 50 churches and Meals on Wheels organizations to help ensure no senior in this community will go hungry this winter.”

To help serve this need, the community foundation has awarded grants to the following churches and organizations that home-deliver meals throughout Central Oklahoma:

All Souls’ Episcopal Church

Britton Road Church of Christ

Calvin Church Friends

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church

Choctaw First United Methodist Church

Church of the Living God

Church of the Living God Ministries

Church of the Savior

Church of the Servant

Concordia Life Care Community

Cornerstone United Methodist Church

Countryside Baptist Church

Crossings Community Church

Crown Heights Christian Church

Crown Heights United Methodist Church

Edmond Mobile Meals

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection

First Baptist Church of Bethany

First Baptist Church of Choctaw

First Baptist Church of Hicks Addition

First Presbyterian Church

Greater Cleaves Memorial Church

Greater New Bethlehem Temple

Israel Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church

Mayflower Congregational Church

Meals on Wheels of Norman

Meals on Wheels of Oklahoma City

Messiah Lutheran Church

Metropolitan Bible Church

Mosaic United Methodist Church

New Covenant Christian Church

Nicoma Park Christian Church

Northeast Church of Christ

Oakcrest Church of Christ

South Lindsay Baptist Church

Southern Hills United Methodist Church

Spencer United Methodist Church

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church

St. Eugene’s Catholic Church

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

St. James Baptist Church

St. James the Greater Catholic Church

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church

St. Luke Baptist Church

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

St. Mary’s Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church

St. Mathews United Methodist Church

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

Trinity Church of the Nazarene

Village United Methodist Church

Wesley United Methodist Church

Western Oaks Christian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church.