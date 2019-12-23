McLoud police raise money to help girl trying to auction painting to pay bills

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A McLoud girl got quite the Christmas surprise this weekend.

Angel Morris was one of the recipients of the McLoud Police Department’s ‘Shop With a Cop’ event earlier this month.

During the event, she chose a watercolor painting set.

After returning home, she hoped that she could use her new paint set and her talent to help her family pay some bills this holiday season.

She painted a watercolor painting and was hoping to auction it off.

After bids from businesses and individuals started pouring in for the painting, the McLoud Police Department decided to do something different.

“But I want to tell you something my officers are the ones that bought it. I don’t know if I told you that or not. They pulled together and said it’s not leaving. I think I told you that but we’re going to take it down and have it framed and we’re going to have a little plaque for you to sign and it will be hung up in our police department,” McLoud Police Chief Wesley Elliott told Morris.

Officers pooled their money and raised $610 to give to Morris.

She says she will use the money for bills, Christmas presents, and college.