No arrests in Star Spencer middle school brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – An anonymous viewer sent News 4 video of a fight between two female students at Star Spencer Mid-High School last Friday.

The fight started after school ended, but News 4 is told it stemmed from a disagreement they had earlier in the day.

At one point in the video, you can see what appears to be a school official trying to break up the fight. It takes about 45 seconds before the two girls are finally separated.

After the video ends, we're told the parents of the students arrived at the school and got into a heated argument of their own. The police were eventually called to help de-escalate the situation.

No report was filed by either the Spencer Police Department or the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Oklahoma City Public Schools confirmed the fight, and released this statement:

“Late Friday afternoon, district officials were made aware of an incident that occurred at Star Spencer Mid-High School in the parking lot after classes were dismissed for the day. The altercation started between students and was escalated when parents of the students involved arrived at the school. Staff quickly worked to de-escalate the situation and no injuries have been reported at this time. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated at any OKCPS facility. The students involved will be disciplined according to our Student Code of Conduct and any adult involved that can be identified will be banned from school grounds."

A viewer originally told News 4 at one point a parent assaulted a teacher with a knife, and another parent went to get a gun from a car. Police say they did not find any evidence of weapons.