Oklahoma City Zoo offering ‘buy one, get one’ admission during the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families are trying to juggle the holidays and keeping the kids entertained during winter break, the Oklahoma City Zoo is making it a little bit easier by taking some of the stress from families this holiday season.

From Dec. 23 through Dec. 31, the Oklahoma City Zoo is launching a ‘buy one, get one’ admission promotion for Oklahoma families.

“2019 has been a banner year for the Oklahoma City Zoo with three record-breaking attendance events and now the exciting opportunity to reach a million guests – an honor we can all share in,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo executive director/CEO. “We are grateful to our guests and members for the incredible year we are having. Without their ongoing support, this achievement would be impossible.” Organizers say guests will receive one free zoo admission ticket with the purchase of another full-price admission ticket of equal or greater value. If you decide to visit the zoo on Dec. 31, you will also be able to take part in a few New Year’s festivities. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests can enjoy making festive hats, noise makers, dancing, and taking part in photo opportunities.