Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trafficking meth, fentanyl

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Deputies in Tulsa say they’ve arrested a major player in the area’s drug trade.

On Friday, authorities arrested 36-year-old Wesley Stonebarger on complaints of trafficking meth and fentanyl after he allegedly sold them to undercover officers.

Deputies say when they tried arresting Stonebarger, he drove off and led them on a short chase. According to FOX 23, he eventually crashed near Garnett and Hwy 169.

After the crash, authorities also arrested 31-year-old James Anderson, who was considered one of “Tulsa’s Most Wanted.”