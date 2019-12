MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a house fire on Monday morning in Midwest City.

Around 8:12 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a house fire with an occupant trapped inside the burning building.

Minutes later, firefighters arrived on scene and immediately began working to reach the victim.

Sadly, the victim died from their injuries.

At this point, no other information has been released.