One person dead after Midwest City house fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead after a fire at a house in Midwest City.

Firefighters were called to the scene near S.E. 15th and Post just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

Midwest City Fire Chief Brian Brush says a family friend had stopped by the house, but was met with smoke when they opened the door.

“It sounds like it’s fairly routine that a person comes by and checks on the occupant,” Brush said.

One neighbor says she was surprised to see so many emergency vehicles on her street.

“I couldn’t figure out what was going on. I smelled no smoke, didn’t hear any sirens. They all had their lights on, that was strange. They had the street blocked down there, and that street blocked over there,” Sandra Laxson said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in just a few minutes, but unfortunately, they couldn’t save the elderly person inside the home.

“They acted quickly and aggressively to try to make a rescue of that occupant. When they located the occupant, they determined it was clear he had not survived the fire,” Brush said.

Neighbors say a man in poor health lived in the house.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

Firefighters haven’t determined a cause for the fire yet.

The case is still under investigation.