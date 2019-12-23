OSBI agents investigating in-custody death in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died while in custody.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 23, the Choctaw County Communications Center received a 911 call from the EZ Mart in Hugo.

The clerk told dispatchers that a man came into the store, grabbed an item from the shelf and refused to pay for it.

Officials say two officers from the Hugo Police Department and one deputy from Choctaw County responded to the scene.

Investigators found 47-year-old Raymond Stapp walking south from the convenience store.

Authorities say Stapp was combative and resisted arrested. The officers were forced to tase and pepper spray Stapp in order to take him into custody.

Once Stapp was in handcuffs and leg shackles, the officers noticed that he was not breathing. Officers administered CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Stapp was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead. Two Hugo officers were also treated for minor injuries.