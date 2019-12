× Pauls Valley man arrested in connection to robbery

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an accused robbery suspect is off the streets and behind bars.

Police say Michael Nanney robbed the EZ Mart early Sunday morning. Around an hour later, officers caught up with him at his home in Pauls Valley.

After making their way inside the home, investigators say they found a handgun and several other pieces of evidence.

Nanney was arrested and is now facing criminal charges.