Police investigating after fake security guard steals phone, cash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City would like to speak with a woman about an unusual crime.

Investigators believe she knows something about a situation outside of a business near Reno and MacArthur Blvd.

According to police, a woman confronted another woman and her grandson and accused them of stealing merchandise.

The woman told the victims she needed to search them.

During the search, the alleged suspect took cash and a cell phone before running off.

If you recognize the woman in the photo, call CrimeStoppers.