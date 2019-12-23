Police: No arrests in connection to 2-year-old’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are making another plea for information in a tragic shooting.

Last week, police say 2-year-old Riah Thomas and her grandmother were in bed near Hefner and Western when gunshots tore through the home.

Both were injured by the gunfire, but the toddler died from her injuries.

Investigators say that with just two days until Christmas, Riah Thomas' family is having to come to terms with the fact that they will never see her again.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Oklahoma City police.