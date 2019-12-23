× Police: Suspect robbed dispensary with rifle, handcuffed clerk with toy handcuffs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was some scary moments at a dispensary in Oklahoma City as a suspect robbed the store with a rifle.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an armed robbery of a dispensary near N.W. 122nd and Rockwell Ave.

Investigators say the alleged suspect fired a rifle in the air and then handcuffed the clerk with toy handcuffs.

“Toy handcuffs and even told the victim how to get out of the handcuffs. They were not real handcuffs so he quickly got out of those and he called 911,” said Capt. Ronnie Beck, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the suspect got away with some products and cash.

Investigators say the alleged suspect ran toward an apartment complex while wearing all black.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.