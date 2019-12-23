Preliminary hearing set for Oklahoma man accused in double murder of parents

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A preliminary hearing in a murder trial against an Oklahoma man accused of killing his parents has been set.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on March 4, police received a 911 call about shots fired inside of a home near E Covell Rd. and N Bryant Ave. in Edmond.

As authorities went inside the home, they found the bodies of 50-year-old Michael Logan Walker and 44-year-old Rachel May Walker. Both had been shot multiple times.

Officials say the couple’s 19-year-old son, Michael Elijah Walker, admitted to shooting and killing his parents.

When police asked Elijah Walker where he shot his father, he said, “anywhere I could hit him.” He says he then shot his mother several times as she was running out of the bedroom, believing she was trying to escape from the house.

According to court documents, Walker reportedly told his brother that he “shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers,” adding that “everything was okay, and he would bury the bodies.”

During an initial search of the home after the murders, Edmond police allegedly found four homemade explosive devices, including PVC pipe bombs. Police say they also found assorted fireworks and over 100 shells for different modeled shotguns throughout the house.

Walker was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In June, Walker was found to be not mentally competent, meaning he would not stand trial for the murders.

Since then, a judge has determined that Walker is competent and should stand trial for the crime.

According to online court records, Walker’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.