× Sooners set to arrive in Atlanta ahead of matchup with LSU Tigers

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – For the fourth time in five years, the Sooners are getting ready to make their appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

The fourth-ranked Sooners have never won in the Playoffs, but they are hoping to change all of that with their upcoming matchup with Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

As if facing the top-rated Tigers and Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t tough enough, OU will also be without a few of its players.

Last week, SoonerScoop.com announced that defensive end Ronnie Perkins, runningback Rhamondre Stevenson, and receiver Trejan Bridges would all miss the Peach Bowl due to suspensions. The site claims that all three players failed a drug test administered by the NCAA.

However, OU head coach Lincoln Riley wouldn’t comment or confirm the report.

Just days later, it was announced that OU safety Delarrin Turner-Yell would miss the game after he broke his collarbone. In addition to Perkins, Turner-Yell is a force on the defense, completing 75 tackles, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

The LSU Tigers are big favorites among the national media to win the big game.

Lincoln Riley and the University of Oklahoma Sooners arrive in Atlanta on Monday.