Tishomingo Fire Department gets new truck thanks to Oklahoma-based company

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City-based Dolese Bros. Co. recently donated a truck to the Tishomingo Fire Department in Tishomingo, Okla. The truck will be painted and outfitted with a water tank to serve as a fire truck for the first responders.

“When we find an opportunity to improve our communities through our products, actions, and support, we deliver,” Dolese Director of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank said. “We do our best to fulfill the need in communities such as Tishomingo when we have a truck available to better equip the first responders in the area to keep their community safe.”

Dolese presented the keys to a 2008 Sterling truck to the Tishomingo Fire Department right before the holidays.

“Being a rural fire department means limited resources for our community,” Tishomingo Fire Department Chief Michael Martin said. “We appreciate Dolese for providing us with the donated truck so that we can better serve our residents, businesses and surrounding community.”

Dolese understands that rural fire departments have limited budgets for firefighting equipment and vehicles. Access to adequate fire equipment is critical to save lives and property in an emergency. Dolese has historically donated used trucks to fire departments in need across the state as Dolese headquarters is in Oklahoma City with numerous plants and locations around the state.