Two arrested in connection to deadly home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The search for a man’s killer following a deadly home invasion is now over.

“All of a sudden I just heard three ‘boom boom booms’ going on,” said nearby resident Lauren Widmar.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a disturbance near N.W. 192nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

“I came back home and there were CSI units, and they had police blocking off with tape, and everything like that,” said nearby resident Annie Gooch.

Investigators say two armed suspects kicked in the door and attempted to rob the residents.

“I heard 'boom boom boom!' Not sure if it was the door being kicked in, or if it was the discharge of a weapon,” said neighbor Jeff Widmar.

At some point during the home invasion, authorities say the homeowner was shot. Sadly, the homeowner, who was identified as 25-year-old Rudolph James, died from his injuries.

Now, officials say one man has been taken into custody following the violent home invasion.

Authorities say 28-year-old Quaysean Williams and Kahla Lewis broke into his home.

Investigators say Williams and Lewis now face murder and robbery charges in connection to the crime.