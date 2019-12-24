Update: Hostage suspect shot & killed by OKC officer; hostage victim taken to hospital

Update (12/24, 5:55 p.m.): The armed man who held a woman hostage in a vehicle outside the Sonic Drive-in in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and NE 23rd Street is dead after being shot by an officer.

The suspect was fatally shot by an Oklahoma City police officer.

The woman he was holding hostage is being driven to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Update: The woman who was being held hostage by an armed man inside a vehicle outside Sonic Drive-In in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and NE 23rd Street has been set free.

The woman is being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are still attempting to persuade the man to put down his weapon and surrender.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are attempting to persuade an armed man with a hostage at an Oklahoma City Sonic Drive-In location to exit his car and surrender, and have closed a metro street as the situation unfolds.

Police shut down traffic on North and South Martin Luther King Boulevard from NE 23rd to NE 22nd streets as they attempt to convince the man to put down his weapon and exit his vehicle, authorities said.

The man is parked at the Sonic. That Sonic has been evacuated.

Police are saying he has a female hostage with him in the vehicle.

Authorities say the man is not responding to officers’ attempts to communicate with him.

Motorists are asked to stay clear of the area.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.