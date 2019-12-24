× Dispensary tip jar theft

STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman was caught on camera stealing a dispensary’s tip jar that was being used to raise money for veterans and disabled medical marijuana patients.

On Monday, a woman was caught on camera stealing the tip jar from Doc Green’s dispensary in Stillwater.

Employees say she and an accomplice then came back into the store and tried to use the stolen money to buy product. That’s when employees called the police and the two took off.

Store managers tell News 4 the money inside the tip jar, which had a couple hundred dollars in it, was going to be used to help veterans and disabled patients pay for a medical marijuana card.