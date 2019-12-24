Flourish: FaithWorks doing incredible work, making difference in lives of OKC children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - FaithWorks of the Inner City is making a powerful impact in the lives of many Oklahoma City kids.

As we wind down the year, we want to focus on the good.

Back in March, News 4 was at an awards ceremony where individuals and organizations were honored for their commitment to nurturing a community where everyone can flourish.

We were so moved by the award winners, we're spending the final days of this year sharing some of the short videos that highlight the incredible good that is being done in Oklahoma.

FaithWorks is making that incredible good happen for young people in Oklahoma City.

"FaithWorks of the Inner City is a nonprofit ministry designed to meet the educational, spiritual, and physical needs of inner city children and their families," the FaithWorks website states.

Discover more about what FaithWorks does by watching the Flourish video located above.

The Flourish Awards for 2020 will be celebrated at the end of March next year.

The focus of that ceremony will be on restorative justice, and those winners will be announced soon.

For more information you can visit flourishokc.com.