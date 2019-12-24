Flourish: Nurturing a community where everyone can shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As the year winds down, we want to focus on the good things that happened in 2019.

In March, KFOR was at an awards ceremony where individuals and organizations were honored for their commitment to nurturing a community where everyone can flourish.

News 4 was so moved by the award winners, we're spending the final days of this year sharing some of the short videos that highlight the incredible work being done in our state.

The Flourish Awards for 2020 will be celebrated at the end of March next year.

The focus of that ceremony will be on restorative justice, and those winners will be announced soon.

For more information, click here.