Former OSU Quarterback Rusty Hilger Dead at 57

Former Oklahoma State Quarterback Rusty Hilger has died at the age of 57.

The Southeast grad earned OSU's 30th and final scholarship in 1980 from Pat Jones. Hilger lettered in football with the Cowboys in 1981, 1983 and 1984. In 83, Hilger earned MVP of the Bluebonnet Bowl.

In 1984, Hilger led OSU to their first ten win season in program history which included a victory over 7th ranked South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Hilger set single-season records at OSU that year for pass completions, pass attempts, and passing yards. He's also top ten in school history for career pass attempts, career pass completion, career passing yards and career completion percentage.

Hilger was drafted in the sixth round in the 1985 NFL Draft by famed Raiders owner Al Davis. Hilger played for the Raiders, Seahawks, Lions and Colts during his seven years in the NFL. He retired in 1992 citing knee injuries.

Recently, Hilger had battled cancer. Services are pending.