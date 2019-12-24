Getting to the Peach Bowl may be costly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Sooners football team is already in Atlanta for Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl against LSU.

After Christmas, Sooner fans across state will make the trip as well, but going to a bowl game isn’t cheap.

When ticket prices first came out, the cheapest ones were listed at $253, but Tuesday on StubHub you could find tickets for $200, and even standing room only for around $60.

Even Oklahoma fans that aren’t going to the game say those prices are reasonable.

“They want to go and enjoy the game. I've been a Sooner fan since I was knee high to a grasshopper,” Brian Werner said. “So I'm down for it."

Game tickets may not be overpriced, but they aren’t what breaks the bank. It’s more than a 12-hour-drive from Oklahoma City to Atlanta, but the cheapest flight you can find to Atlanta out of OKC on Tuesday is more than $500 each way.

You can save money by flying out of Dallas, but if you fly Southwest, plane tickets for a family of four will still cost you around $3,275.

“No I couldn’t do it,” Oklahoma fan Marti Parker told News 4. “Especially not during the holidays.”

You can still find hotels with rooms available close to the stadium. Right now, a room at The American Hotel Atlanta Downtown is listed for $269.

You also have to budget money for food, a rental car, gameday parking and souvenirs. All together, a family of four is looking at spending more than $5,000 for a trip to Atlanta for watch the Sooners play in the Peach Bowl – a price some fans are more than willing to pay, while others would like to but can’t.

“Especially if Oklahoma goes in there and beats up on LSU. It would be amazing,” Werner said. “I have a wife at home that would say no.”