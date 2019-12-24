How Grinch Stole the Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas Eve saw both the Sooners and LSU meet the media in preparation for the Peach Bowl. With it being the day before Christmas, naturally, Alex Grinch's last name came up as a topic of conversation.

Grinch admitted that he has never seen "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" and that most of his mental toughness stemmed from his last name and having to deal with the jokes over time. He went on to say he always expects writers to joke with him about it and act like it's the first time anyone has ever made the joke. He took it a step further joking that he should've taken his wife's maiden name of Blaser when they got married.

While that can be frustrating, it's frustrating to lose defenders Ronnie Perkins to suspension and Delarrin Turner-Yell to injury, but it's all about adjusting and a next man up mentality. You can hear Grinch's thoughts on how OU approaches that in the video above.

What could also help the Sooners is LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's status for the Peach Bowl. The fantastic back is listed as questionable for the contest and didn't practice during the open portion of LSU's practice to the media.