LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple fire agencies are battling a large grass fire in Coyle city limits off of Highway 33.

Sooner, Guthrie, Langston and Woodcrest fire departments are helping the Coyle Fire Department fight the growing blaze near CR 73 and Anderson Road, which has spread to hay bales and also ignited an abandoned trailer house.

