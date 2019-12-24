Loved ones reunite for Christmas at Will Rogers World Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - It was a rush to get home for the holidays and a packed house at Will Rogers World Airport, and News 4 even caught a happy reunion that was a year in the making.

"It doesn't seem that bad to me. It was pretty easy getting in and getting out," said Charles Griffin.

Across the U.S. and right here in Oklahoma, millions of travelers are on the move hoping to get to their destination in time for Christmas morning.

"we are able to wait and see people come through the gate, and that is always fun to come through the gate and see your people," said Alyx Davis.

The Christmas Eve travel forecast at Will Rogers World Airport was busy, but not too busy. It's the reason why some families choose to fly out this time every year.

"For us the holidays is about seeing family. We live int the Midwest, she is from Texas and my family is in North Carolina, so pretty much every Christmas, every holiday we are on a plane to be with family," said David Bridges.

Others are waiting a full 365 days to be back around loved ones who are serving in the military.

Griffin is waiting for his son.

"Very excited. He's been gone for about a year now, so I am happy to have him home," Griffin said.

And no scrooges here, only happy faces filled with holiday cheer as loved ones are reunited for the best time of the year.

"It is nice to have all the family together. Hopefully, I can get them all together at the same time," Griffin said.