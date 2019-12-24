Man dead from gunshot wound in OKC, suspect on the loose

Posted 9:35 pm, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, December 24, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A man is dead in Oklahoma City from a gunshot wound, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called to NW 29th and McKinley just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in response to shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, the officers searched the area and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors near NW 29 and McKinley heard five to six shots fired, looked outside and saw a suspect shooting the ground. After the suspect left, it was discovered that he had actually been shooting a man.

The suspect ran north on McKinley, got into a dark-colored vehicle and took off, heading north.

A detailed physical description of the suspect has not yet been provided, but police did say that the suspect looks to be in his 40s.

