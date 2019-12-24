OKCFD announces death of former deputy fire chief, trailblazer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kellie Sawyers, a former deputy chief of the Oklahoma City Fire Department, has died.

Sawyers was the department’s first female deputy chief.

Fire Department officials released a statement, Tuesday night, confirming Sawyer’s death on Tuesday.

The statement is as follows:

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of retired Oklahoma City Fire Department Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal, Kellie Sawyers. Chief Sawyers faithfully served in various capacities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department and within the fire service as a whole. Kellie began her career with OKCFD in 1982 and progressed through the ranks to the position of Deputy Chief and retired in 2017. Chief Sawyers was not only a pioneer in the fire service, but a wonderful friend and inspiration to so many. She will be greatly missed.”