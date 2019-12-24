Oklahoma Sunday liquor sales vote

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Voters in seven Oklahoma counties will decide March 3 whether to allow liquor stores to open on Sundays.

Oklahoma County commissioners last Wednesday became the latest to send the question to voters when they voted 2-1 for the proposal.

The proposals come just more than three years after voters approved changes in statewide liquor laws allowing strong beer and wine to be sold in grocery stores.

A 2017 law allowed county commissions to schedule votes on whether liquor stores can also sell on Sundays.

The March 3 vote will be on the same day as the presidential primaries in Oklahoma.