Police & family of murdered 2-year-old call out to OKC community for help in solving case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police are hoping someone will break their silence about who murdered two-year-old Riah Thomas.

The toddler was killed when someone shot into her grandmother’s home while they were both sleeping.

“It’s not a good feeling not knowing what is going on,” neighbor Sharlene Cuccuini said.

On the night before Christmas, a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood is quiet.

“We have kids ride their bikes up and down, people walk their dogs,” Cuccuini said. “But I haven’t seen any of that lately.”

But just one week ago, sirens and crime scene tape were wrapped around a home near Hefner and Western.

Riah Thomas was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

The two-year-old was fast asleep when bullets riddled the front side of the home. Her grandmother was also hit, but survived.

Meanwhile, the killer is still out there.

“Who are you?” Cuccuini said. “Why is this appropriate?”

Police are asking the same questions, making another plea on Facebook, hoping for a Christmas miracle.

No leads. No arrests. No one coming forward with information.

“That baby had nothing to do with that,” Antwon said. “I don’t even know what happened.”

Riah’s family also made a plea of their own, sending News 4 this statement, speaking not only about Riah, but with a message directed at the killer:

“Riah‎ may‎ be‎ gone‎ physically,‎ but‎ her‎ light‎ shines‎ bright‎ within‎ all‎ of‎ us.‎ We‎ may‎ mourn‎ her‎ but‎ we‎ will‎ always‎ have‎ hope.‎ That‎ is‎ what‎ Riah‎ would‎ have‎ wanted.‎ We‎ ask‎ if‎ anyone‎ knows‎ anything‎ to‎ please‎ contact‎ the‎ OKC‎ Police‎ Department,‎ or‎ if‎ you‎ are‎ the‎ person‎ or‎ persons‎ responsible‎ for‎ this‎ crime‎ to‎ please‎ turn‎ yourself‎ in.”

“There has got to be a reason, but for a child to lose her life, that’s unreal,” Cuccuini said.

If you know any information, call Crime-Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.