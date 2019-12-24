Preteen loves sports, Pokemon and vegetables! Right now he’s looking for an adoptive family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Javion is 12 years old and a bit of a sports fan. He loves both watching games and playing in them too.

In fact, he hopes to be a professional football player when he grows up.

We took this preteen to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to get on the field for a little holiday fun.

"What's on my Christmas list is a tablet, new clothes, new shoes, new Pokémon cards and that's pretty much it,” Javion said.

Just ahead of the holidays, KFOR surprised Javion with a snow tubing adventure at the park.

A new companion will be by his side.

"Who is that? Oh Brix,” Javion said.

He says he's afraid of heights, but it didn't take long for Javion to go down the slope over and over again.

"Was it scary?" Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

"Yeah,” Javion said.

"Scary fun though right?"

"Scary fun."

The Oklahoma City Dodgers wanted to give Javion an early Christmas gift. It was his choice of gift, and Javion decided to keep his new friend with him.

"That's you, Brix. I'll keep it."

He says he'll sleep with his new stuffed toy every night at the group home.

Right now, Javion is enjoying his days being active.

"I like to play basketball, color, dance,” Javion said.

Javion also likes running and playing football. He hopes to be a running back one day in the NFL.

"Who is your favorite running back?” Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

"Uhh if he's still out there Adrian Peterson. The one who played for OU,” Javion said.

This 12-year-old is already as healthy as an athlete.

“Vegetables, celery, carrots, and broccoli,” he said.

He loves pretty much any type of fruit too.

Javion would be a great child for any family, and he's looking for one too. He's been under DHS care for almost five years.

"A nice family. Just any family that will take me,” he said.

Especially if there's older siblings and video games to play.

He says he's tired of always being the new kid in school.

"I'm just the new kid. They don't like me."

"Are you the new kid a lot?"

"Mhmm."

"Because you have to move a lot right? How many schools have you been to this year?"

"A lot."

Javion wants to be with one family in a place he can call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.