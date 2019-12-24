Sooner Sports radio analyst Merv Johnson recovering after car crash

NORMAN, Okla. (SOONERSPORTS.COM) – Sooner Sports Radio Network football analyst Merv Johnson was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near Perry, Okla.

He was transported by air to the OU Health Sciences Center and was in the ICU under care of the trauma team until being moved to a regular room Tuesday.

. He had multiple injuries but has been alert while progressing in his recovery.

No one else was injured in the accident.

“My dad, my sister and our families are very appreciative of all of the thoughts and prayers that have been extended by friends and strangers alike,” said Johnson’s son, Jeff Johnson. “He is in good spirits and is anxious to get home.”

Johnson will not travel to Atlanta for OU’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl this Saturday.