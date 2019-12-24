Woman delivers baby in front seat of car along Interstate-81

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Good things do come in small packages and sometimes, those packages are delivered on the side of Interstate-81.

Twenty-five-year-old Shanea Bishop was up at 6:30 Tuesday morning, and she immediately knew baby Rhylee was coming.

She got in the car and headed down I-81, towards Harrisburg hospital, but Rhylee had other plans.

Shanea and her fiance flagged down a state trooper around mile marker 70 near the Lower Paxton Township line, and he called an ambulance.

After just one big push, Rhylee arrived in the front seat of her mom’s car — demanding to see her first Christmas in 2019.

