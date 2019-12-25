× 73rd Annual Red Andrews Dinner

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Christmas tradition continued on Wednesday with the 73rd annual Red Andrews Dinner. Families lined up with their children for a Christmas dinner, and a chance to see Santa. Kids were also able pick out presents, something they might not get to do if it wasn’t for the event. “It`s the cheerful joyfulness. I thank god every day for my kids and that they can do stuff. It`s a real good blessing,” Sherry Harvey told News 4. “I thank the people for this.”

Volunteering for the event has also become a tradition for a lot of Oklahoma City families, and organizers say the event could’t happen without them. “Once you come, you`re in. One of the neatest things is when a volunteer brings their family and their kids,” Gary Goldman said. “Put their kids in the toy section, and the kids get to help other kids pick out their Christmas gift.”

Organizers say they expect to feed more than 5,000 people, and they can’t do that without a lot of support from the community. Grace Flanagan volunteered this year for the first time, and she says it’s easy to see what keeps volunteers coming back year after year. “A little boy came up earlier and grabbed it and just hugged it and started kissing one of the toys I gave him,” Flanagan said. “It was everything.’