Two people shot in OKC during Christmas morning drive-by shooting; suspects on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a Christmas morning drive-by shooting in which two people were shot when a group of community members were shot at by two men.

Police were called to the corner of NW 33rd and Pennsylvania where the shooting occurred.

Six people were at a bus stop when two men in a silver or black four-door Dodge pickup pulled up and began shooting at them, police said.

Police said the two victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup was last seen heading west on NW 32nd Street, according to police radio traffic.

Police requested additional squad cars to block Pennsylvania as the search for the suspects continue.

Shell casings were found at the scene.

The pickup was also described as having a Texas Longhorns sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspects can contact Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.