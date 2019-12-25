Headless buck thrown into Lake Ponca; game wardens search for suspect

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A headless deer was thrown into Lake Ponca in Kay County, and the Oklahoma Game Wardens are trying to locate the person who did it.

The headless buck’s presence in Ponca Lake – off the west side of Prentice Road, south of the Ponca Bowmens archery range – was reported to the Game Wardens on Monday, Dec. 23.

Game Warden Spencer Grace is investigating the situation, according to an official post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page.

“Only the backstraps and head were removed from the buck,” the post states. “Unfortunately this action negatively reflects on all hunters in general. Please help us bring this poacher/poachers to justice.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Grace at (580) 761-6565.

There is a $739 fine for illegal disposal/wanton waste, as well as mandatory revocation of hunting/fishing privileges.

Lake Ponca is a municipal lake owned by Ponca City that is visited by city residents as well as residents from surrounding areas.