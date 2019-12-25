OKC woman gives ‘Backpacks of Love’ to the homeless on Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Everybody deserves a Merry Christmas no matter what their station in life is. That’s how Nadia Koffi sees it.

“I feel like I’ve been blessed, and I’m blessed to be a blessing to other people too. That’s why I’m doing this,” Nadia said.

What Nadia does on Christmas Day is hand out what she calls “Backpacks of Love” to the homeless in Oklahoma City. The backpacks are filled with supplies needed by those who don’t have a family or a place to call home.

Nadia raises the money herself for her outreach program, but this year she is getting some help. Nadia works at Caliber Home Loans in OKC. Her coworker, Amy Dearinger, nominated Nadia for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It Forward award.

“She just has a good heart… a kind heart,” Amy said. “She’s always got a smile on her face. She just decides to be selfless and do what she wants to do and help a lot of people out.”

Other co-workers agree. Martha Ellis said Nadia is a “very special woman.”

“She always goes out of her way to help other people. She does it on Christmas Day. When everybody else is with their families, she’s out there with those who don’t have that option. Thank you, Nadia,” Martha said with tears in her eyes.

When we surprised Nadia with the $400 presented by First Fidelity Bank’s Linda Maynard, she told us this was an early Christmas present. Not for her, but for those she helps.

“I know a lot of people will really benefit from this, and I appreciate it,” Nadia said. “I need $900 to do 30 bags, and am $500 away now, so that’s good.”

All her coworkers vow they will make sure Nadia gets the money she needs to reach her goal.

Hugs all around for a lady who is doing her part to spread some Christmas cheer by Paying it Forward to those who need it most.

Pay it 4ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.