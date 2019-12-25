Woman pretended to be security officer to rip off store customers, OKC police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a woman who is accused of pretending to be a security officer to rip off a store customer.

Oklahoma City police shared the following photos of the suspect on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Facebook page:

“This suspect approached a woman and her grandson in the parking lot of a business near Reno/MacArthur, identified herself as a security officer and told the victims she believed they had stolen merchandise from the business,” the Police Department’s Facebook post said.

The suspect told the woman and her grandson that she needed to search them to try and find the stolen items.

“During this search, the suspect took cash and a cell phone from one of the victims, then took off running through the parking lot,” the post said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com, case # 19-103380.