AAA reminding drivers of safety tips after four deaths on roadways

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say at least four people were killed on Oklahoma roads on Christmas Day, and AAA Oklahoma wants to make sure drivers are focused on safety.

“No matter how you are traveling over the next few days, it is important to remember safety first and be prepared in the event of a vehicle breakdown,” Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman.

AAA is offering the following tips for those traveling far, or just around the corner:

Buckle up every trip : The use of a seatbelt is the most important safety precaution that can be taken while traveling. Ensure that the lap belt and shoulder belt are secured across the pelvis and rib cage, which are better able to withstand crash forces than other parts of the body.

: The use of a seatbelt is the most important safety precaution that can be taken while traveling. Ensure that the lap belt and shoulder belt are secured across the pelvis and rib cage, which are better able to withstand crash forces than other parts of the body. Don’t drive intoxicated : Alcohol, illicit drugs, over-the-counter and prescription medication can impair driving ability. Always plan ahead and designate a non-drinking driver before any party. Never get behind the wheel of a car if you have been drinking at all.

: Alcohol, illicit drugs, over-the-counter and prescription medication can impair driving ability. Always plan ahead and designate a non-drinking driver before any party. Never get behind the wheel of a car if you have been drinking at all. Don’t text and drive : Distracted driving kills nine people and injures 1,000 each day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Put all mobile phones away while driving. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.

: Distracted driving kills nine people and injures 1,000 each day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Put all mobile phones away while driving. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving. Slow down, move over : Move over for all flashing hazard lights. An average of 23 tow operators are killed along roadways each year. Drivers should slow down and move over or change lanes if possible to give safe clearance to those working roadside.

: Move over for all flashing hazard lights. An average of 23 tow operators are killed along roadways each year. Drivers should slow down and move over or change lanes if possible to give safe clearance to those working roadside. Check for roadside assistance: Check over your policies to become familiar with your roadside assistance. If you don’t have one, AAA has special offers with the code SAFETY until Dec. 31.